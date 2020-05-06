Matovič states when he would consider opening borders (news digest)

Taxis, churches, zoos, and beauty parlors are now open. EU forecasts a deep recession for Slovakia. Read your overview of news from Wednesday.

This is your overview of news from Slovakia from Wednesday, May 6.

For all news about the coronavirus in Slovakia click here.

Coronavirus in Slovakia

Eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Slovakia based on Tuesday's testing, increasing the count to 1,429. 21 patients have recovered from the infection, increasing the total to 762 people. There have been 25 deaths owing to the coronavirus in Slovakia.

were confirmed in Slovakia based on Tuesday's testing, increasing the count to 1,429. 21 patients have recovered from the infection, increasing the total to 762 people. There have been 25 deaths owing to the coronavirus in Slovakia. If there was a vaccine for COVID-19 available, 41 percent of Slovaks would opt for a shot.

Slovakia is opening up. Wednesday was the first day hairdressers, large shops, restaurants with outdoor terraces, and churches, among other things, opened.

Related article

Related article Small shopping centres and terraces open. These rules come into force on May 6 Read more

The Foreigners' Police has extended its operation as of Monday. The Interior Ministry's client centres have revised their operational hours too.

Although PM Igor Matovič said one month ago that children were definitely not going to go back to school before the end of this school year, the state is now looking for ways to open at least kindergartens and the first four, possibly five, grades of primary school. The Education Ministry is in talks with epidemiologists about it. (Sme)

Borders remain closed

Slovakia will open its borders once conditions are as favourable in other countries as they are here, said Matovič in reaction to an open letter that a Slovak living abroad addressed to him. (TASR)

“ The earlier the other countries are doing as good as we are, the earlier we can open the borders. „ PM Igor Matovič

Border checks at crossings to Austria, Czechia, Poland and Hungary should be prolonged until May 27, the Interior Ministry has ordered.

at crossings to Austria, Czechia, Poland and Hungary should be the Interior Ministry has ordered. Interior Minister Roman Mikulec responded to the concerns voiced by Ombudswoman Mária Patakyová about state quarantine. He said they were unfounded and that numbers show the measures are effective. The minister invited the ombudswoman for a personal meeting.

News from Slovak politics

The leader of OĽaNO's slate Mária Šofranko will take the MP oath after weeks of sick leave. She is expected to attend the next parliamentary session, starting May 12.

after weeks of sick leave. She is expected to attend the next parliamentary session, starting May 12. Health Minister Marek Krajčí announced the state-run health insurer Všeobecná Zdravotná Poisťovňa will be led by Richard Strapko as of Thursday. (TASR)

The Interior Ministry's inspectorate launched criminal prosecution in the case of the alleged attack of a police officer on children from the Roma settlement in Krompachy. The officer in question, suspected of abuse of powers of a public official, has not been charged yet. (Sme)

Economy and business news

Slovakia’s economy is expected to enter a deep recession in 2020 as private consumption, investment and trade suffer. Since the impact of COVID-19 and the containment measures put in place to fight it are likely to subside in the second half of 2020, a swift recovery is expected in 2021, the European Commission wrote about Slovakia in its latest spring forecast.

as private consumption, investment and trade suffer. Since the impact of COVID-19 and the containment measures put in place to fight it are likely to subside in the second half of 2020, a swift recovery is expected in 2021, the European Commission wrote about Slovakia in its latest spring forecast. Company SWEP Slovakia could receive €1.538 million in income tax relief to extend its production plant in Kechnec, eastern Slovakia. The proposal has been submitted for interdepartmental review. (SITA)

could receive €1.538 million in income tax relief to extend its production plant in Kechnec, eastern Slovakia. The proposal has been submitted for interdepartmental review. (SITA) The Penta investment group is planning to withdraw from the food production and distribution industry within two years. They are now looking for a buyer for its Carnibona Holdings company, under which meat processing companies in Slovakia and Hungary operate. Next year, it is also planning to sell its 50-percent stake in Iglotex, Poland's biggest distributor of frozen food. (Index)

More stories worth reading on Spectator.sk:

Related article

Related article No virus, no treatment, patients with other medical issues complain Read more

Related article

Related article Cybersecurity: People behave responsibly, but there is room for improvement Read more

Related article

Related article Blog: Job search in the times of the coronavirus? Not impossible Read more

6. May 2020 at 21:55