Orava Castle and forest railway open for summer season

Visitors can explore the castle with an audioguide; there is a bonus prepared for visitors.

Find out more about the region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide.

The summer season has officially begun at Orava Castle and Orava Forest Railway.

Tours of the castle are conducted under strict security measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Visitors may look at the castle individually without a guide, using just a map for orientation,” said the director of the Orava museum of Pavol Országh Hviezdoslav, Mária Jagnešáková, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “At the cash desk, we recommend visitors download the Audioguide app, on which it is possible to pick a language.”

The expositions within the castle, open daily in May from 10:00 to 16:00, describe its lively history.

video //player.vimeo.com/video/153719474?portrait=0

Bonus for visitors

The train at the Orava Forest Railway will commute according to an adjusted schedule with a limited number of visitors. The museum recommends booking a seat on the train at least one day in advance.

“We are happy we can open the gates of Orava Castle to visitors and despatch the train at Orava Forest Railway as well,” Jagnešáková said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Related story: The rise and fall of Slovak castles (Spectacular Slovakia - travel guide) Read more

She believes that despite strict hygienic measures, they would be able to handle the situation together with visitors. As a bonus, they prepared an exhibition on the castle named Retro Toys, which is open to the public.

Visitors to the museum must wear masks, disinfect their hands, maintain a distance of two metres from others and respect all orders given by the staff.

12. May 2020 at 20:13 | Compiled by Spectator staff