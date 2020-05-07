Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Bratislava Region lags behind in transparency

All eight self-governing regions have improved their openness, but there are still some problems to overcome.

Governor of Bratislava Region Juraj DrobaGovernor of Bratislava Region Juraj Droba (Source: SITA)

The self-governing regions are behaving more transparently than at anytime previously. This is mostly the result of the work of the new regional governors supported by the centre-right coalitions elected in the 2017 elections, who are pursuing changes for the better.

This stems from the fifth and most recent analysis of the ethics watchdog Transparency International Slovensko (TIS).

The Trenčín Region led by Jaroslav Baška of Smer remains the most transparent, while the worst score was recorded by the Bratislava Region.

All regions improved

The self-governing regions scored 63.3 percent in total, which is nearly 9 percentage points more than 2.5 years ago.

“It has been the biggest jump in the history of the ranking,” TIS informed.

The self-governing regions are more open than the 100 biggest municipalities in Slovakia, which amounted to 57 percent in 2018.

Moreover, for the very first time, all regions improved in their transparency.

Three regions improved transparency significantly

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

7. May 2020 at 23:40  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Delayed government assistance put Slovakia’s competitiveness at risk

A study compares measures to combat the impact of the coronavirus crisis in seven European countries.

Illustrative stock photo

Former PM was dragged into the process with Kočner

Robert Fico and a Constitutional Court judge mentioned in the messages recently restored from the mobster's phone.

Marian Kočner and his lawyers.

No virus, no treatment, patients with other medical issues complain

Hospitals and outpatient departments defend themselves, saying they follow hygienic instructions.

Illustrative stock photo

EU expects Slovakia to enter a deep recession this year

Private consumption, investment and trade suffer. Swift recovery expected in 2021.

Restaurants and bars are allowed to open outdoor terraces as of May 6.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)