Slovakia lags behind in financial literacy, despite improvement

The only OECD country with a worse result is Chile.

Although young people in Slovakia have improved their financial literacy, they still lag behind other members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The country scored 481 points in the PISA 2018 study, compared with the OECD average of 505. The only OECD member with a lower score is Chile.

However, this score was still 36 points better than in 2015. The results achieved by boys and girls are comparable, the study suggests.

“I think it’s encouraging that we’ve improved our financial literacy,” Education Minister Branislav Gröhling (SaS) said, adding he considers it one of the most necessary skills for today. “I think that we achieved these results mostly thanks to active teachers who started focusing on financial and mathematical literacy themselves.”

He also thinks it is time to start thinking about how to include financial literacy in the curriculum.

Fewer students in risk group

7. May 2020 at 23:56 | Compiled by Spectator staff