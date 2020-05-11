Tracing of people through mobile phones about to launch

Authorities are adjusting details, pending a green light from parliament.

Smart quarantine that could replace the compulsory stay in state qurantine facilities should be launched soon. (Source: TASR)

The government approved the controversial law that allows authorities to trace people's mobile phones six weeks ago, but the state has not started using the data from mobile network operators.

The state does have two tools for that now - a mobile app, and a map with traces of mobile phones. The unresolved issues include data protection and other legal conditions of the "spy" law.

Both technological novelties are expected to be launched in the coming days. The tracing of people was originally to be launched on Friday, but some legislative changes are still needed.

The parliament will convene on Tuesday, May 12.

Once the changes are passed, the hygienists will receive something like a memory map comprised of the metadata from mobile operators about each COVID-19 positive patient. The map will show the exact movement of the patient in the two weeks before they were diagnosed.

This will also allow them to test the people infected cases have been in contact with and who might thus be infected as well.

"Our lawyers are currently looking at the law and they are making sure it will be the best quality possible," Health Minister Marek Krajčí of OĽaNO said. The final details are expected to be wrapped up on May 11.

When asked why it takes so long to launch the novelties, PM Igor Matovič of OĽaNO gave a brief comment on Thursday, May 7.

"Legislative and software problems," he said. He also pledged the last details will be resolved in the coming days.

No chance of getting rid of phone

11. May 2020 at 12:34 | Peter Kováč