Europe Day celebrated amid discussions of a “mini-Schengen”

Borders and schools remain closed as the rest of the country opens up.

Slovakia made a big leap in opening up after the partial lockdown, but schools remain closed for now. So do the state borders, which some lawyers recently pointed out is not completely fit or proper. Commemorations of the end of World War II anniversary and celebrations of Europe Day have shined some positive light on Slovakia’s foreign policy.

Back to business, not to schools

Anyone who had a chance to stroll down a car-free zone of any Slovak town could not help but notice that save the face masks, there was nothing about the cheerful and relaxed atmosphere that would suggest the country is going through an unprecedented pandemic and that just a month ago some people, including the prime minister, were more than ready to lock the country down completely.

11. May 2020 at 13:58 | Michaela Terenzani