Murderer of ex-Hurbanovo mayor points to Kočner’s decoy

Convicted shooter Kaluz mentioned Zsuzsová in his testimony.

Štefan Kaluza, sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of László Basternák, mentioned Alena Zsuzsová in his testimony on May 12, 2020. (Source: TASR)

Štefan Kaluz, sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of Hurbanovo’s former mayor László Basternák in 2010, said the charged Vladimír Mosnár ordered the murder. He also linked the murder to two other defendants, Roman Ostružlík and Alena Zsuzsová, who also stands accused of ordering the Kuciak murder.

Kaluz testified on Tuesday, May 12, before the Senate of the Specialised Criminal Court (ŠTS) in Banská Bystrica.

Ostružlík allegedly ordered the ex-mayor’s murder. Zsuzsová supposedly mediated the homicide.

Kaluz feels guilty

The witness went on to apologise to the family of the former mayor of Hurbanovo. Kaluz added he “feels partially responsible for the death of Kuciak and his fiancee” since he decided to testify only after nine years. He, however, had no idea Zsuszová would have continued in criminal activities as he had not known her before the murder.

He also said his decision to testify was driven by the fact that his accomplices did not help him, nor his family, despite their previously agreed deal.

Kaluz carried out the murder despite hesitation and was supposed to obtain €10,000, which he never received.

“For Alenka”

When the convicted Kaluz asked Mosnár for whom he was going to murder the then-mayor, Mosnár allegedly said for "Ajka", "Alena", or "Alenka.”

The imprisoned shooter reportedly learned Zsuzsová’s full name only from the case file after being taken in custody.

Ostružlík and Mosnár said Kaluz’ is lying and rejected any involvement in the murder of Basternák. Along with Zsuzsová, they face 25 years to life in prison.

12. May 2020 at 21:46 | Compiled by Spectator staff