Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Murderer of ex-Hurbanovo mayor points to Kočner’s decoy

Convicted shooter Kaluz mentioned Zsuzsová in his testimony.

Štefan Kaluza, sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of László Basternák, mentioned Alena Zsuzsová in his testimony on May 12, 2020.Štefan Kaluza, sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of László Basternák, mentioned Alena Zsuzsová in his testimony on May 12, 2020. (Source: TASR)

Štefan Kaluz, sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of Hurbanovo’s former mayor László Basternák in 2010, said the charged Vladimír Mosnár ordered the murder. He also linked the murder to two other defendants, Roman Ostružlík and Alena Zsuzsová, who also stands accused of ordering the Kuciak murder.

Read alsoOlder murder of ex-mayor linked to Kuciak case Read more 

Kaluz testified on Tuesday, May 12, before the Senate of the Specialised Criminal Court (ŠTS) in Banská Bystrica.

Ostružlík allegedly ordered the ex-mayor’s murder. Zsuzsová supposedly mediated the homicide.

Kaluz feels guilty

The witness went on to apologise to the family of the former mayor of Hurbanovo. Kaluz added he “feels partially responsible for the death of Kuciak and his fiancee” since he decided to testify only after nine years. He, however, had no idea Zsuszová would have continued in criminal activities as he had not known her before the murder.

He also said his decision to testify was driven by the fact that his accomplices did not help him, nor his family, despite their previously agreed deal.

Read alsoAlena Zsuzsová: The woman charged with three murders Read more 

Kaluz carried out the murder despite hesitation and was supposed to obtain €10,000, which he never received.

“For Alenka”

When the convicted Kaluz asked Mosnár for whom he was going to murder the then-mayor, Mosnár allegedly said for "Ajka", "Alena", or "Alenka.”

The imprisoned shooter reportedly learned Zsuzsová’s full name only from the case file after being taken in custody.

Ostružlík and Mosnár said Kaluz’ is lying and rejected any involvement in the murder of Basternák. Along with Zsuzsová, they face 25 years to life in prison.

12. May 2020 at 21:46  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Half of Slovaks do not expect Matovič’s gov’t to survive

Matovič-led OĽaNO would win the next elections, a new poll also shows.

Juraj Šeliga (Za Ľudí) and Erik Tomáš (Smer) are guests in the political debate programme Na telo, hosted by Michal Kovačič, on May 10, 2020.

Supreme Courts has a new head. He represented Slovakia in Strasbourg

It is a hot seat to take, Ján Šikuta commented after the election. Many of the new Judicial Council members did not support him.

Jan Šikuta grilled before the Supreme Court president election.

Chief hygienist admitted moderating rules for wearing masks in public (news digest)

Rules for visits to hospitals and rules for artists wearing masks while performing have been moderated. Read your overview of news from May 11.

Illustrative stock photo

Europe Day celebrated amid discussions of a “mini-Schengen”

Borders and schools remain closed as the rest of the country opens up.

Top three constitutional officials sign a joint declaration on foreign policy orientation on May 9.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)