Parties will receive millions from state coffers

The highest sum will go to Igor Matovič’s OĽaNO.

Political parties will receive altogether €76 million from the state for the current election term.

The sum is €17.5 million higher than in the previous tenure, the SITA newswire reported.

The money will go to all parties that won the support of at least 3 percent of the vote in the February 29 general election. It will be divided in four parts. They will receive the whole sum only if the current tenure ends after four years.

OĽaNO to receive the most

The highest sum will go to the winner, the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) movement led by Igor Matovič. It will receive more than €21.25 million in total.

Smer will receive €15.71 million, and Sme Rodina €7.42 million. Far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) will obtain €7.24 million, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) €5.62 million, and Za Ľudí €5.21 million.

As for the parties that failed to make it to parliament, the Progressive Slovakia and Spolu coalition will receive €4.39 million, the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) €2.93 million, the Hungarian Community Togetherness €2.46 million, the Slovak National Party (SNS) €1.99 million, and Dobrá Voľba €1.93 million.

13. May 2020 at 13:46 | Compiled by Spectator staff