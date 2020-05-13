Items in shopping cart: View
A judge resigns and court affects coronavirus measures (news digest)

Constitutional Court news populated the news cycle in Slovakia on Wednesday, May 13.

Constitutional Court President Ivan Fiacan. Constitutional Court President Ivan Fiacan. (Source: TASR)

This is your overview of news from Slovakia from Wednesday, May 13.
For all news about the coronavirus in Slovakia click here.

13. May 2020 at 21:42  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Court suspends a law that would trace COVID-19 patients based on mobile phone data

Constitutional Court does not approve of this method of smart quarantine in Slovakia.

Mobile phone, illustrative stock photo

Schools might open in June in Slovakia as coronavirus numbers remain low

School attendance should be strictly voluntary, no more than 15 kids per class.

Children have been out of school for two months now.

Schools will only reopen on a voluntary basis. Gov't will soon say when (news digest)

Herd immunity to be tested in the east. Italian mafioso's name resurfaces again in Slovak news.

Football club Slovan Bratislava has resumed training sessions at the football pitch. Pictured above, each player gets their temperature measured on May 12, 2020.

Defence Ministry seeks money to prepare Sliač for F-16 fighter jets

The military airport in Sliač will house F-16s by 2022. The previous government rejected money from the US for the reconstruction.

The Sliač Air Base in central Slovakia.
