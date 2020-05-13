A judge resigns and court affects coronavirus measures (news digest)

This is your overview of news from Slovakia from Wednesday, May 13.
For all news about the coronavirus in Slovakia click here.
13. May 2020 at 21:42 | Compiled by Spectator staff
Constitutional Court news populated the news cycle in Slovakia on Wednesday, May 13.
This is your overview of news from Slovakia from Wednesday, May 13.
For all news about the coronavirus in Slovakia click here.
13. May 2020 at 21:42 | Compiled by Spectator staff
Constitutional Court does not approve of this method of smart quarantine in Slovakia.
School attendance should be strictly voluntary, no more than 15 kids per class.
Herd immunity to be tested in the east. Italian mafioso's name resurfaces again in Slovak news.
The military airport in Sliač will house F-16s by 2022. The previous government rejected money from the US for the reconstruction.