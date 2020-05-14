Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Slovakia struggles with extremely dry weather

Meteorologists pessimistic over improvement in the near future.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

April was extremely dry, with no rain at all in some areas. Moreover, winter belonged among the warmest in the history of measurements.

The current development may have an impact on harvests, according to Pavel Faško, climatologist of the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ).

“The total precipitation in westernmost Slovakia amounted to one millimetre in April,” Faško said, as quoted by the ČTK newswire. “The situation is very bad. It was unfavourable in nearly entire Slovakia in April.”

For example, the amount of precipitations measured by the Bratislava airport station has been the lowest since 1951.

No improvement expected

Apart from the low amount of precipitations, Slovakia struggled with the snow cover during winter months.

Although the amount of precipitations increased in May, the country, apart from its eastern territories, suffers from the lack of moisture. The situation will not change much until the end of the month, although some areas expect higher amounts of rain.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

14. May 2020 at 13:10  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

A judge resigns and court affects coronavirus measures (news digest)

Constitutional Court news populated the news cycle in Slovakia on Wednesday, May 13.

Constitutional Court President Ivan Fiacan.

Court suspends a law that would trace COVID-19 patients based on mobile phone data

Constitutional Court does not approve of this method of smart quarantine in Slovakia.

Mobile phone, illustrative stock photo

Schools might open in June in Slovakia as coronavirus numbers remain low

School attendance should be strictly voluntary, no more than 15 kids per class.

Children have been out of school for two months now.

Parties will receive millions from state coffers

The highest sum will go to Igor Matovič’s OĽaNO.

Parliament expressed its confidence in the Matovič government on April 30, 2020.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)