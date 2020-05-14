Slovakia struggles with extremely dry weather

Meteorologists pessimistic over improvement in the near future.

April was extremely dry, with no rain at all in some areas. Moreover, winter belonged among the warmest in the history of measurements.

The current development may have an impact on harvests, according to Pavel Faško, climatologist of the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ).

“The total precipitation in westernmost Slovakia amounted to one millimetre in April,” Faško said, as quoted by the ČTK newswire. “The situation is very bad. It was unfavourable in nearly entire Slovakia in April.”

For example, the amount of precipitations measured by the Bratislava airport station has been the lowest since 1951.

No improvement expected

Apart from the low amount of precipitations, Slovakia struggled with the snow cover during winter months.

Although the amount of precipitations increased in May, the country, apart from its eastern territories, suffers from the lack of moisture. The situation will not change much until the end of the month, although some areas expect higher amounts of rain.

14. May 2020 at 13:10 | Compiled by Spectator staff