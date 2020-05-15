Roundup: Devín Castle will reopen over the weekend

Read this week’s overview of culture and travel stories from Slovakia.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Actor Andrea Sabová wears a protective shield during a rehearsal. Strict hygienic measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus forced the creators at the Andrej Bagar Theatre (DAB) in Nitra to change the way they work. In the first phase of the preparation of Persuasion (Láska slečny Elliotovej), they used video calls. When working in the physical space, they try delivering individual dialogues from behind protective shields. Persuasion by Jane Austen, directed by Ľubomír Vajdička, was to be the last premiere of the jubilee 70th season of DAB. The theatre planned to premiere it at the end of April, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything. It had to be postponed to early September. Source: TASR.

TRAVEL

The peak, 1,346 metres above sea level, can be found on the border of Trenčín and Banská Bystrica Regions. Its name is related to birds. See its beauty in full in a video.

The Ferrata compound at Skalka, near Kremnica, is closed to the public until the end of May. The prolonged date of closure is due to nature protection – the peregrine falcon is nesting at the location.

Ferrata at Skalka (Source: Youtube)

The train, which will take tourists to Orava Castle, will commute according to an adjusted schedule with a limited number of visitors due to COVID-19. Booking a seat is, hence, recommended.

4) Bratislava’s evolution of building design

Pálffy Palace offers a thorough overview of the various architectural styles and historical phases through which Bratislava developed, starting with Celtic settlements. It holds painting and sculpture exhibitions as well.

A wooden church in Leštiny, northern Slovakia, is one of the sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. It is not the only wooden church on the list.

Our new SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA WEBSITE is up and running! A vast collection of pocket-sized travel guides, along with some fascinating travel articles, podcast episodes, and helpful travel tips, are just a click away.

HISTORY CALENDAR

It does not happen often that the Slovak nation sings Queen’s “We Are the Champions” loud and proud. It was May 11, 2002, and public squares were overcrowded. The whole nation was celebrating a gold medal win at the World Hockey Championship. A new Slovak generation was born, some said. Do you remember Bondra's winning goal with 1:40 minutes remaining?

video //www.youtube.com/embed/1MDFBTqSY9Y

RIDDLE

What English word has three consecutive double letters?

WEEKEND READS

Ahead of the summer, Slovak castles have reopened their gates to tourists despite the coronavirus outbreak. Hygiene rules and facemasks are mandatory. Devín Castle and some of Bratislava’s city museums will reopen this weekend.

The Bratislava-based band Queer Jane has released its third studio album, “Amen Dolores”. A listener will find on it melancholic songs wrapped up in Beatles-esque melodies. How did the trio come to be? And is there anything queer about them?

video //www.youtube.com/embed/1_hIcUIgyso

Slovak train hopper Amin Nakhlé travels with little to no money in his pocket on his quest to reveal his true self. The COVID-19 outbreak has stopped him from travelling. What places did he visit in the past?

Bratislava City Council and the Metropolitan Institute of Bratislava plan to restore the closed legendary baths so they prepared a virtual tour for the participants of the international architectural competition. The tour is also available to the public.

15. May 2020 at 12:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff