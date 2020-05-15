GDP drops as expected, next quarter will be worse

Analysts stress anti-pandemic measures at home had less impact than decreased foreign demand.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has already negatively affected the performance of the Slovak economy in the first quarter of this year, despite the fact that the stringent anti-pandemic measures were only put in place in mid-March.

Related article EU expects Slovakia to enter a deep recession this year Read more

Slovakia's GDP fell by 3.9 percent year-on-year in constant prices in the first three months of this year.

In the last quarter of 2019, the Slovak economy grew at a rate of 2.1 percent, and for the whole of 2019 it grew by 2.4 percent.

The Statistics Office, however, pointed out that the coronavirus outbreak and the measures that it triggered hindered data collection and possibly severe adjustments are to be expected.

Worse than the EU average

15. May 2020 at 17:22 | Compiled by Spectator staff