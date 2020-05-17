This may be the collapse of nationalism

The distance between people living in the same countries has increased.

The photograph of Girl Scout Lucie Myslíková, aged 16, confronting an extremist was taken in the Czech city of Brno, during the May 1 protest called Those Who Play Do Not Salute the Nazi Way. The participants tried to block a neo-Nazi march, in a light-hearted way. (Source: Vladimír Čičmanec)

Imagine yourself sitting in a London pub (whenever they open again). You are sipping your warm ale, minding your own business, when across the room, a fistfight breaks out. What would you bet as the more likely cause?

Choice 1: Two English people arguing about Brexit.

Choice 2: An English person and French person arguing about which country has the better football team.

I would place my money on a Brexit brawl, and that answer says a lot about the global political environment.

17. May 2020 at 21:55 | Benjamin Cunningham