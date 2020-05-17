This may be the collapse of nationalism

Imagine yourself sitting in a London pub (whenever they open again). You are sipping your warm ale, minding your own business, when across the room, a fistfight breaks out. What would you bet as the more likely cause?
Choice 1: Two English people arguing about Brexit.
Choice 2: An English person and French person arguing about which country has the better football team.
I would place my money on a Brexit brawl, and that answer says a lot about the global political environment.
