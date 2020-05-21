These waterfalls lure masses of tourists to Tatras

The waterfalls of Studený Potok (Cold Stream) in the High Tatras are a favourite tourist spot.

The Tatras region includes attractions on the Polish side.

They are part of Studený Potok at the mouth of the Malá and Veľká Studená Valley (Small and Big Cold Valley).

Bigger and smaller waterfalls are created in the cascade area where the stream flows. They are the most massive in spring after the snow melts or after intense rains.

They are accessible by tourist routes from Hrebienok, Tatranská Lesná, Tatranská Lomnica and Starý Smokovec.

21. May 2020 at 13:12 | Compiled by Spectator staff