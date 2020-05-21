Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

These waterfalls lure masses of tourists to Tatras

Falls most massive in spring after snowmelt or intense rains.

(Source: TASR)

The waterfalls of Studený Potok (Cold Stream) in the High Tatras are a favourite tourist spot. Learn about other popular hiking spots with our Tatras guide.

Detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.

They are part of Studený Potok at the mouth of the Malá and Veľká Studená Valley (Small and Big Cold Valley).

Bigger and smaller waterfalls are created in the cascade area where the stream flows. They are the most massive in spring after the snow melts or after intense rains.

They are accessible by tourist routes from Hrebienok, Tatranská Lesná, Tatranská Lomnica and Starý Smokovec.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

21. May 2020 | Compiled by Spectator staff

