Slow investigation of Vadala’s communication: Police representatives quarrel over responsibility

The communication was recently published by several media outlets. Those in top police posts ask why it had not been analysed.

Nobody had analysed the conversation between Italian mobster Antonino Vadala and Mária Trošková, the former assistant of ex-PM Robert Fico (Smer), before it was published by the media, police representatives discovered. The conversation was seized by the police about two years ago.

They are now quarrelling over who is responsible, the Sme daily reported.

While the top police officer and head of the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) say that it should have been the responsibility of the team investigating the murder of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová, the head of the investigation team noted that the investigation was split and the seized data was subsequently transferred to another investigator, working under NAKA.

“I regret that we lag behind journalists when analysing the messages from the phones of Antonino Vadala and Diego Roda,” said Branislav Zurian, head of NAKA, in a recent interview with Sme.

Who is responsible?

“I’m outraged by the situation when the elite team seized the phones during the house search at Vadala’s in 2018, but failed to have them analysed properly,” Police Corps President Milan Lučanský wrote on Facebook, claiming that Team Kuciak, the investigation team which dealt with the murder of the investigative reporter and his fiancée, is responsible. “As a result, we can’t say in 2020 what the content of this data is.”

18. May 2020 at 13:24 | Compiled by Spectator staff