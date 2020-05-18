Good news from Slovakia: Armed forces received new devices to fight the coronavirus

Hospitals and the armed forces will continue to use them after the pandemic is over.

PM Igor Matovič (l) and Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď have their body temperature measured by the new thermo camera. (Source: TASR)

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

A new thermal camera and five other specialised devices should help the Defence Ministry fight the coronavirus pandemic.

They received devices from the National Union of Employers (RÚZ), the TASR newswire reported.

The hospitals managed by the Defence Ministry and the armed forces will continue to use the devices after the pandemic is over.

“I’m very glad that the employers decided to show that they do not only ask for assistance for their employees to keep jobs, but also offer help,” PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) said, as quoted by TASR.

The thermal camera can measure body temperature en masse, at a rate of 100 people per minute. RÚZ also gifted five hydrogen and oxygen generators, which help treat respiratory diseases.

18. May 2020 at 13:46 | Compiled by Spectator staff