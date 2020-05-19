Court accepted conversation between Kočner and Trnka as evidence

Kočner’s brother also present, but refused to testify.

The trial in the case of the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová continued on May 18.

All three defendants, i.e. Marian Kočner, Alena Zsuzsová and Tomáš Szabó, were present in the courtroom.

The participation of the public and media is still restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The media was represented only by a reporter from the TASR newswire and the Aktuality.sk news website, where Kuciak wrote, but the court secured an audio transmission from the courtroom.

One more journalist received an exception

An exception for the May 18 and 19 proceedings were given also to Jana Teleki of the Eurorešpekt website. Judge Ružena Sabová, who presides over the senate, told the prosecutor that her stories concerning the trial may possibly interfere with the court’s independence since the journalist is openly heaping accusations upon the judge and her decisions in the case.

19. May 2020 at 0:48 | Compiled by Spectator staff