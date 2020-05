Most of Europe opened schools much earlier

It is five minutes after 12.

Schools will open for first- to fifth-graders on June 1. (Source: TASR)

Related article Masks will not be compulsory in public, schools open in June Read more

The government has faced hard pressure to open the country up mainly in terms of the economy, while schools and kindergartens are almost equally important.

Hardly anyone will dare state that the nine weeks pupils missed of school in the spring of 2020 will show up in the public debt thirty years from now.

At the same time, nobody can deny that the statement might be partially right, at least metaphorically.

19. May 2020 at 13:29 | Peter Schutz