Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Threema codes expected to prove Kočner’s involvement in the Kuciak murder

Kočner and Zsuzsová have, however, provided their explanation of Threema texts. The trial continues June 1.

Marian Kočner.Marian Kočner. (Source: TASR)

Even though Marian Kočner tried preventing his Threema communication from being read in court during the Kuciak murder trial, the texts between him and his friend and decoy Alena Zsuzsová, along with his former friend and ex-secret agent Peter Tóth, were read aloud by the prosecutor on May 19.

The texts were to prove their involvement in the murder.

Kočner, accused of the ordering of the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová, and Zsuzsová, who stands accused of conveying the murder order, claimed that those texts had been taken out of context and that some texts were missing.

“I’m not saying this communication did not occur,” Kočner said, as quoted by the Sme daily. “What I’m saying is that the communication was changed in some parts.”

Kočner and Zsuzsová had exchanged the presented texts, written in code, several days before the murder. Miroslav Marček has been convicted of killing Kuciak after he confessed to murder.

9 days before the murder

19. May 2020 at 22:29  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Kuciak murder trial

Read more articles by the topic

