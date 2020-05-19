Coronavirus travel restrictions on Slovakia's borders: How to visit the neighbouring countries

Austria opened borders for EU citizens with a negative COVID-19 test. Take a look at our overview.

The police speak with a driver on the Bratislava-Berg border crossing on May 17, 2020. (Source: TASR)

Although several countries are relaxing their lockdown measures, this does not mean people can travel freely across borders.

People in Slovakia can travel to eight countries without having to enter state quarantine if they return within 24 hours, as of May 21.

Countries to which people in Slovakia can travel for 24 hours without a test/quarantine requirement: Austria,

Croatia,

Czech Republic,

Germany,

Hungary,

Poland,

Slovenia,

Switzerland.

In practice, however, the government’s decision will affect only a very small group of people as several neighbouring countries still have their borders closed or require either a COVID-19 test or self-quarantine for a certain amount of time.

This measure mostly helps people working in bordering regions or those who are allowed to travel but whose return has been complicated by mandatory quarantine. People can set out on a 24-hour trip only after completing a form, which they must hand in at the border.

19. May 2020 at 21:58 | Lukáš Onderčanin