Tour operators get more time to deal with cancelled trips

Consumers organisations say the amended law interferes with consumers rights and violates EU rules.

Slovakia's travel agencies will have one year to deal with the tours that have been cancelled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The parliament passed the law on tours proposed by the Economy Minister in a short-tracked procedure on May 20.

New contract or an alternative tour

20. May 2020 at 21:42 | Compiled by Spectator staff