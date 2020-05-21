Bikes need seat reservations on trains

The cost sometimes exceeds that of a ticket.

The state-run railway passenger carrier ZSSK has increased the price for travelling with a bike across Slovakia, because passengers have a new duty from May 18. They need to purchase a reserved seat for their bicycle on national long-distance trains, except for the Os (local train) and REX (regional express train) categories. The reserved seat should thus be purchased on fast trains (R) and regional fast trains (RR).

As a result, passengers pay twice as much for having a bike on a train.

A one-way ticket for a bike costs €1.50, while the price for a reserved seat is €1 (if placed in a special wagon serving as left-luggage space) or €2 (if passengers want to have them nearby).

One person can travel with a maximum of two bikes, while a bike ticket and the reserved seat have to be paid for each bike separately.

The reason: capacity

21. May 2020 at 13:32 | Jozef Tvardzík