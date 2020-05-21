The waste from illegal landfill polluted underground waters near Bratislava

The police have launched an investigation.

Groundwater analyses under the illegal waste dump in Ivanka pri Dunaji, near the lakes in Vajnory on the eastern edge of Bratislava, have shown serious chemical pollution.

Chemicals were intentionally discharged into the groundwater at this illegal waste dump, Environment Minister Ján Budaj and Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (both OĽaNO) announced at the May 21 press conference. They have not specified the composition of the chemical waste yet, due to the ongoing police investigation, the SITA newswire reported.

“I was shocked by the composition of the poisons that appeared in this waste dump,” Budaj said, as quoted by SITA, adding that the Slovak Environmental Inspectorate will also examine the surroundings. “It is unbelievable that people were able to release life-threatening substances directly into the groundwater.”

Construction material to be checked too

Mikulec called the case one of the most serious environmental crimes to date.

In Budaj’s opinion, some office workers had to have known about the illegal waste dump and polluted underground water for years. The district authority should have intervened and issued a decision to close the place.

As a result, the culprits have saved hundreds of millions of euros by violating the landfill rules.

The respective authorities will also check whether the construction material that has been found at the waste dump was used at the construction site of the Bratislava ring road, the TASR newswire reported.

21. May 2020 at 22:50 | Compiled by Spectator staff