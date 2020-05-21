Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

The waste from illegal landfill polluted underground waters near Bratislava

The police have launched an investigation.

The waste dump in Ivanka pri Dunaji.The waste dump in Ivanka pri Dunaji. (Source: TASR)

Groundwater analyses under the illegal waste dump in Ivanka pri Dunaji, near the lakes in Vajnory on the eastern edge of Bratislava, have shown serious chemical pollution.

Chemicals were intentionally discharged into the groundwater at this illegal waste dump, Environment Minister Ján Budaj and Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (both OĽaNO) announced at the May 21 press conference. They have not specified the composition of the chemical waste yet, due to the ongoing police investigation, the SITA newswire reported.

Related articleWater over gold. New Slovak fairy-tale? Read more 

“I was shocked by the composition of the poisons that appeared in this waste dump,” Budaj said, as quoted by SITA, adding that the Slovak Environmental Inspectorate will also examine the surroundings. “It is unbelievable that people were able to release life-threatening substances directly into the groundwater.”

Construction material to be checked too

Mikulec called the case one of the most serious environmental crimes to date.

In Budaj’s opinion, some office workers had to have known about the illegal waste dump and polluted underground water for years. The district authority should have intervened and issued a decision to close the place.

Related articleEnvironment ministry warns of underground water pollution in Vrakuňa Read more 

As a result, the culprits have saved hundreds of millions of euros by violating the landfill rules.

The respective authorities will also check whether the construction material that has been found at the waste dump was used at the construction site of the Bratislava ring road, the TASR newswire reported.

21. May 2020 at 22:50  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

The smart quarantine app is ready for use (news digest)

Some hospitals start testing private payers, while ministers have warned of the underground water pollution near Bratislava on May 21.

The new app for smart quarantine.

Non-prosecutors for general prosecutor? New law faces criticism

Public grillings of GP candidates welcomed, other new measures raise controversy.

Building of the General Prosecution's office in the centre of Bratislava

Increase in unemployment rate is worse than during financial crisis

Observers predict the number of jobless to keep increasing in coming months.

Illustrative stock photo

Border checks prolonged until late June (news digest)

State to help pay rent and provide aid to tour operators.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)