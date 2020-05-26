Archaeological research confirmed existence of rotunda in a village near Košice

Such discoveries are made once every ten or 20 years.

Archaeological research in Kostoľany nad Hornádom near Košice confirmed the existence of a rotunda. Also, silver coins and a ring from about the 12th century were found near the Church of Saint Stephen.

It is a significant discovery, as said by the main archaeologist of the Triglav company, Peter Šimčík. Before the research itself, they have made some geophysical research that has indicated the finding of the rotunda with an apse.

Silver ring from the grave

The rotunda was probably already built in the second half of the 12th century, he said, and the smaller nave was probably added later. That was later used as a place for storing the bones of the deceased when foundations for the newer, middle-Age church were in construction.

“With the research, we found 15th century graves that respect the peripheral wall of the rotunda so we know that the building itself was built before this era,” he said, adding that in one grave, they found a silver ring dating back to the 12th century. He said that they would not be surprised to find older graves.

Discovery of the decade

Šimčík explained that these coins are from the time of Sigismund of Luxembourg, Albert I of Habsburg and there were also coins from the time of Matthias Corvinus.

“It is a very significant finding for the whole village and region,” he said, adding that such discoveries are made once every ten or 20 years.

