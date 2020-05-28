Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Cycling to Uhlisko: Climate change brings new views

A short bike trip from Trstená with a taste of the Orava dam and Tatras.

(Source: Ján Pallo)

Several forests around Slovakia have succumbed to the strong storms in the past years and uncovered views with which cyclists and hikers were not familiar. Read more on interesting cycling routes in our Žilina region guide.

One such place is Uhlisko, near the town of Trstená, an easy hike. Hiking from the railway station to Uhlisko following the red mark takes about an hour and twenty minutes with an altitude difference of 300 metres.

The round trip on the bike starts at the bus station, in the direction to Ústie nad Priehradou. After leaving town, it is necessary to turn left at the chapel to the field road, which leads to Uhlisko.

A significant feature is a transmitter located at the top. After the field road is over and continues to the forest, about 300 metres of road is of worse quality due to the removal of calamitous wood. From the transmitter, the road continues to a lookout tower. In this part, do remember to stop near the swing with a breathtaking view.

At the lookout tower, it is possible to use the field road on the way down, back to Trstená using the main road. On the way, there is a Jewish cemetery, which is located on the left side from the main road in the direction to Trstená.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Slanický ostrov (Oravský priehrada dam) Slanický ostrov (Oravský priehrada dam)

28. May 2020 at 13:44  | Compiled by Spectator staff

