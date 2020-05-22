Not all parents are ready to send their kids back to school

Not all parents are ready to send their children back to schools once they open their doors again for the youngest pupils after the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia.
After the epidemiological situation in Slovakia improved, the government announced they were going to reopen kindergartens and the first five grades of primary schools as of June 1. It is, however, voluntary. The recent AKO polling agency poll shows many are not going to return to school at that time.
22. May 2020 at 18:25 | Compiled by Spectator staff