Slovakia-based US musician creates his 'Ghost Sex Empire'

Francisco Mejia and his debut album 'Ghost Sex Empire' prove that dreams are attainable after years.

American musician Francisco Mejia recorded his debut album 'Ghost Sex Empire' in Slovakia. He is already working on the concept of his sophomore record. (Source: Courtesy of F. Mejia)

Shortly before the world was hit by the coronavirus, US musician Francisco Mejia released his debut album Ghost Sex Empire.

"It was quite easy," he told The Slovak Spectator.

Nevertheless, his journey was not. Music has been his dream since he can remember. But Mejia embarked on a journey to becoming a fiction writer instead - unsuccessfully. After many years, the US artist is pursuing his original dream and releasing his own music in Slovakia.

He has claimed it is an autobiographical work of music art that reflects on his solitude while living in New York City in his late teens and early twenties.

Listen to the podcast to learn more about Mejia, his album Ghost Sex Empire [snippets off the album included], and why independent artists should make music in this part of Europe.

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/828265081&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true

26. May 2020 at 13:18 | Peter Dlhopolec