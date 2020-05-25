Smart quarantine finally launched

The app has been approved only for phones with the Android operation system.

After long queues at the borders and problems with launching the so-called smart quarantine that was supposed to be an alternative to mandatory quarantine in the state-run facilities, the state authorities finally launched it on May 23.

They did not wait for the Google and Apple companies to approve the app.

“People can’t wait any longer, so we won’t wait either. We have launched the (smart) quarantine, even before we received the approval from Apple and Google,” PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) wrote on Facebook.

However, the app can be downloaded only on phones with the Android operating system. There are three border crossings where people can transit to home quarantine: Petržalka-Berg (Austria), Jarovce-Kittsee (Austria), and Drietoma-Starý Hrozenkov (the Czech Republic).

At the same time, those in state quarantine can transit to home quarantine.

More than 1,000 people

Conditions for eQuarantine Smartphone with a camera and location tracking; Sufficiently charged smartphone at all times; Nonstop Wi-Fi connection or enough mobile data; Sufficient signal at the place of home quarantine; People living in the same household need to stay in quarantine too; Informing people transporting the repatriates from state borders about the need to be protected by a FFP2/KN95 respirator; Undergo the COVID-19 test after at least 5 days since entering Slovakia. Source: Korona.gov.sk

More than 1,000 people have opted for home quarantine so far, Matovič wrote on Facebook on the morning of May 25. Of them, more than 300 went there directly from the borders, he added.

Before entering Slovakia, people have to fill out a registration form on the Korona.gov.sk website and then download the eKaranténa app.

Although the app has been approved by Google, it is operating in a test phase.

The app not only can be used to monitor the person who is undergoing quarantine, but can also be used to notify users whether or not they need to get tested for the coronavirus.

The repatriates in both home and state quarantine need to be isolated for 14 days in total. People in home quarantine should not leave their homes and should secure deliveries of food or other necessities.

It is not recommended to spend home quarantine with people older than 65 years.

25. May 2020 at 9:48 | Compiled by Spectator staff