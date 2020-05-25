Traditional security forum postponed due to the coronavirus

The GLOBSEC forum will be divided into three phases and will have a hybrid format, organisers said.

The 15th GLOBSEC security forum was originally supposed to start in Bratislava on May 21. More than 1,000 participants from 60 countries had signed up for it, including presidents, prime ministers, top-ranking EU and NATO representatives, the head of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, and even the CEO of Microsoft.

The main topic was our entrance into a new decade.

However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, its organisers decided to postpone the event to October. It will undergo several changes, too.

“It’s not easy to make a decision on changing the date, particularly in an advanced stage of preparation and with still changing information,” Róbert Vass, president of the GLOBSEC think tank that organises the conference, said in an interview with the Sme daily.

Although the situation in Slovakia is better, some countries that have accepted the invitation to attend the conference are still waiting for the worst to come. This is why they decided to postpone it to October.

25. May 2020 at 13:22 | Compiled by Spectator staff