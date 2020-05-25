Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Homecomers sing angry blues for Matovič

Smart quarantine off to a rocky start as general prosecutor election kicks into high gear.

Berg border crossing to Slovakia on Friday, May 22 afternoon. Berg border crossing to Slovakia on Friday, May 22 afternoon. (Source: TASR)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

The number of new coronavirus infections remains low, but testing numbers are going down too. See the coronavirus statistics for Slovakia. After the big reopening of the country was announced, attention turned to the borders, where homecomers sing their angry blues for Matovič. Well-known names are being tossed around in the debate on who the next general prosecutor should be, even though the new rules for how the top prosecutor will be elected have not been finalised yet. The unemployment rate increase surprised analysts.

Border blues for Matovič

Slovakia has progressed on its way out of the anti-coronavirus measures, after the fourth phase of the country’s reopening plan was announced by the government last Monday. As of Wednesday, shopping centres can reopen and restaurants can serve clients inside, while schools have yet another week to wait before they can let kindergarten kids and first- to fifth-graders return to primary schools under strengthened hygienic rules.

The latest development left mainly owners of fitness centres disappointed, which are to remain closed to the general public until June 3. This prompted some of the fitness centres owners to protest by blocking the highway to Bratislava, to which PM Igor Matovič notably responded on Sunday night that the government might make this form of protesting a crime.

25. May 2020 at 14:17  | Michaela Terenzani

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

