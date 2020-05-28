Gabčík and Kubiš were taken in by an English family while they prepared for the assassination of Heydrich

The administrator of the Porchester Gate building in London, where the Czechoslovak military intelligence service was based during the Second World War and where secret agents planned Operation Anthropoid, shows photos of the event's executors - Jan Kubiš and Jozef Gabčík. (Source: SME/Nina Sobotovičová)

Grey sky contrasts sharply with the deep green lawns and brick facades of most of the buildings in view.

In the north-west of England, red brick cladding is extremely popular. The town of Whitchurch in Shropshire is no exception. It lies only three kilometres from the border between England and Wales, so information boards in the area are, in addition to English, also in a language that most Londoners would not understand, let alone Slovaks.

Whitchurch, population 10,000, is not a place where tourists go on holiday. On the contrary, it gives the impression of a quiet town, which it is still difficult to get to even by taxi.