The red-tape of corona repels SMEs and the self-employed

Most of them, moreover, believe the state is not helping enough.

The self-employed and SMEs would like simpler conditions for economic support, limited bureaucracy, and reduced levies. (Source: TASR)

Most self-employed and SMEs consider the package of economic measures to overcome the coronavirus crisis so meagre that they are not even bothering to ask for help.



This stems from a joint survey of the Association of Slovak Entrepreneurs (ZPS), Slovak Trade association (SŽZ) and the Slovak Business Agency in cooperation with Wilio.sk and Podnikajte.sk. A total of 1,043 entrepreneurs partook in the survey, which was conducted from May 15 to 22.

“Entrepreneurs have asked for quick and easy help but, unfortunately, the results of our latest survey confirm the opposite, and many companies are not even applying for the measures taken,” ZPS head Ján Solík said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

SMEs and a group of self-employed people are not requesting assistance because they either do not meet the conditions or they do not consider the amount offered worth the red tape and imminent sanctions, the survey has shown.



Instead, small businesses would like simpler conditions for economic support, limited bureaucracy, and reduced levies.

Difficulties with measures

26. May 2020 at 22:03 | Compiled by Spectator staff