Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

The red-tape of corona repels SMEs and the self-employed

Most of them, moreover, believe the state is not helping enough.

The self-employed and SMEs would like simpler conditions for economic support, limited bureaucracy, and reduced levies. The self-employed and SMEs would like simpler conditions for economic support, limited bureaucracy, and reduced levies. (Source: TASR)

Most self-employed and SMEs consider the package of economic measures to overcome the coronavirus crisis so meagre that they are not even bothering to ask for help.

This stems from a joint survey of the Association of Slovak Entrepreneurs (ZPS), Slovak Trade association (SŽZ) and the Slovak Business Agency in cooperation with Wilio.sk and Podnikajte.sk. A total of 1,043 entrepreneurs partook in the survey, which was conducted from May 15 to 22.

Read alsoHow the state helps people and businesses during the coronacrisis Read more 

“Entrepreneurs have asked for quick and easy help but, unfortunately, the results of our latest survey confirm the opposite, and many companies are not even applying for the measures taken,” ZPS head Ján Solík said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

SMEs and a group of self-employed people are not requesting assistance because they either do not meet the conditions or they do not consider the amount offered worth the red tape and imminent sanctions, the survey has shown.

Instead, small businesses would like simpler conditions for economic support, limited bureaucracy, and reduced levies.

Difficulties with measures

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

26. May 2020 at 22:03  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Coronavirus forced precisely the kind of changes Slovakia's schools need

Teachers and experts urge government to keep ‘natural’ school reforms during pandemic.

Illustrative stock photo

Matovič wants to make blocking of highways a crime

He praised farmers last year, but reprimands fitness trainers now.

A record deficit is expected at the end of the year, not only due to COVID-19

Expenditures unrelated to the pandemic will account for more than one-third of the 2020 general government deficit.

The Peter Pellegrini cabinet did not include 13th pensions in the general government budget for 2020.

Traditional GLOBSEC security forum postponed due to the coronavirus

The GLOBSEC forum will be divided into three phases and will have a hybrid format, organisers said.

Róbert Vass
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)