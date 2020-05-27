Young people fear economic rather than health consequences of the coronavirus

Young people living in smaller towns are more pessimistic.

Young people in Slovakia fear the economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis more than the potential consequences it could have on their own health.

This stems from a poll carried out by the Council of Youth of Slovakia (RmS) and the Open Society Foundation Bratislava at the turn of April and May on 1,000 respondents aged 15-29.

Despite the emergency situation, young people, especially teenagers and members of youth organisations, are quite satisfied with their life. On the other hand, young people from small towns aged 20 to 24 are less positive, Alexandra Virostková of RmS said for the SITA newswire.

However, young people help strangers more than they used to before the epidemic.

Moreover, more than two-thirds of respondents say the economic consequences of the coronavirus will be significant or very significant, the poll showed.

Young people in smaller municipalities and women have more pessimistic views.

“The difference in attitudes towards the governmental measures differ between the sexes. We think this is the case of young women who take on more responsibilities sooner than young men,” said sociologist Veronika Fishbone Vlčková of RmS, as quoted by SITA.

Happier but more nervous

27. May 2020 at 13:51 | Compiled by Spectator staff