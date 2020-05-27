Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Coronavirus imported to Slovakia from over 50 countries

People who had visited the Philippines, United Arab Emirates and other countries tested positive with COVID-19.

People read in the Liszt Garden of the University Library in Bratislava, which serves as a reading and study space on the first day of its reopening on May 27, 2020. The University Library in Bratislava also reopened its gates to the public on Wednesday.People read in the Liszt Garden of the University Library in Bratislava, which serves as a reading and study space on the first day of its reopening on May 27, 2020. The University Library in Bratislava also reopened its gates to the public on Wednesday. (Source: TASR)

More than one-third of people who tested positive with coronavirus in Slovakia were infected abroad. People brought the disease from as many as 52 countries across the globe.

This stems from an analysis carried out by the Regional Public Health Authority in Banská Bystrica. They examined altogether 1,472 positive coronavirus cases in Slovakia, recorded between March 6 and May 20.

Most people came from Austria and the UK, but there were also cases from more distant countries like Thailand or Maldives.

Across the continents

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

27. May 2020 at 22:58  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

MFA: It is too early to talk about complete easing of borders (news digest)

PM Igor Matovič has not said when the state of emergency will be over.

Control at Slovak-Hungarian border

Coronavirus comes with an irreversible change to Slovakia's labour market

The pandemic makes work more flexible and intensifies digitalisation.

Digital platforms have become the daily bread at work.

The sad reality behind the masks

When the coronavirus epidemic is gone, we will have to deal with an epidemic of obesity and dementia.

Face masks are obligatory in Slovakia.

Coronavirus forced precisely the kind of changes Slovakia's schools need

Teachers and experts urge government to keep ‘natural’ school reforms during pandemic.

Illustrative stock photo
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)