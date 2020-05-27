Coronavirus imported to Slovakia from over 50 countries

People who had visited the Philippines, United Arab Emirates and other countries tested positive with COVID-19.

People read in the Liszt Garden of the University Library in Bratislava, which serves as a reading and study space on the first day of its reopening on May 27, 2020. The University Library in Bratislava also reopened its gates to the public on Wednesday. (Source: TASR)

More than one-third of people who tested positive with coronavirus in Slovakia were infected abroad. People brought the disease from as many as 52 countries across the globe.

This stems from an analysis carried out by the Regional Public Health Authority in Banská Bystrica. They examined altogether 1,472 positive coronavirus cases in Slovakia, recorded between March 6 and May 20.

Most people came from Austria and the UK, but there were also cases from more distant countries like Thailand or Maldives.

Across the continents

27. May 2020 at 22:58 | Compiled by Spectator staff