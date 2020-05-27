The European Commission wants to see more medical workers in Slovakia

The EC has issued recommendations for Slovakia to overcome the crisis.

Slovakia will have to adopt several key measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic successfully while working on its full economic recovery.

The European Commission has published its regular European Semester Spring Package, listing the recommendations for all EU member states, including Slovakia, which countries should implement this year and in 2021.

“Strengthen the resilience of the health system in the areas of the health workforce, critical medical products and infrastructure,” the EC wrote in the report, addressing Slovakia. The country should improve its primary care as well.

Aside from health care, the EC wants to see efforts made to keep Slovakia’s debt at a sustainable level while supporting public-funded projects. Other recommendations concern adequate income replacement, education, liquidity for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the self-employed, as well as the “integrity concerns” in the judiciary, which may undermine trust in its effective functioning.

“Progress in implementing reforms to fight corruption remains limited in Slovakia,” the EC reiterated. The number of high-level corruption-related cases under investigation also remains low, it added.

More health workers

27. May 2020 at 23:13 | Compiled by Spectator staff