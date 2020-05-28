Foreign doctors criticise changes enabling them to help during the coronavirus pandemic

Despite the positives of the recent legislative changes enabling foreign doctors to help in the Slovak health-care system during the coronavirus pandemic, there are certain reservations.
“We welcome this possibility, but still have several fundamental objections,” said Manuchekhr Burkhanov, chair of the International Association of Doctors in Slovakia (MALnS), as quoted by the SITA newswire.
The amendment to the law on health-care providers enabling foreign doctors to help during the coronavirus pandemic was approved by the parliament in mid-May.
Several problematic points
One of the problems is that only doctors who have their diploma recognised can help fight COVID-19.
28. May 2020 at 13:49 | Compiled by Spectator staff