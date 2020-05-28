Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Foreign doctors criticise changes enabling them to help during the coronavirus pandemic

Although they welcome the changes, foreign doctors point to several problematic points.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

Despite the positives of the recent legislative changes enabling foreign doctors to help in the Slovak health-care system during the coronavirus pandemic, there are certain reservations.

“We welcome this possibility, but still have several fundamental objections,” said Manuchekhr Burkhanov, chair of the International Association of Doctors in Slovakia (MALnS), as quoted by the SITA newswire.

The amendment to the law on health-care providers enabling foreign doctors to help during the coronavirus pandemic was approved by the parliament in mid-May.

Several problematic points

One of the problems is that only doctors who have their diploma recognised can help fight COVID-19.

28. May 2020 at 13:49  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Health care

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

The European Commission wants to see more medical workers in Slovakia

The EC has issued recommendations for Slovakia to overcome the crisis.

L. Pasteur University Hospital in Košice

How did Gabčík and Kubiš live in Britain before Heydrich's killing? An English family took them in

The Ellisons had no idea about Operation Anthropoid, which resulted in the assassination of the main Holocaust architect by Czechoslovak paratroopers.

The administrator of the Porchester Gate building in London, where the Czechoslovak military intelligence service was based during the Second World War and where secret agents planned Operation Anthropoid, shows photos of the event's executors - Jan Kubiš and Jozef Gabčík.

MFA: It is too early to talk about complete easing of borders (news digest)

PM Igor Matovič has not said when the state of emergency will be over.

Control at Slovak-Hungarian border

Coronavirus comes with an irreversible change to Slovakia's labour market

The pandemic makes work more flexible and intensifies digitalisation.

Digital platforms have become the daily bread at work.
