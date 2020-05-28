Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Good news from Slovakia: The government allocates €8 million for COVID-19 research

Individual projects will be entitled to €400,000 max.

The Slovak Research and Development Agency (APVV) will support research and development focused on the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences for the years 2020-2021.

It will allocate €8 million for this purpose, as the government agreed at its May 27 session.

The aim of the APVV programme is to support R&D focused on the disease and the potential support of devices to test products related to it.

€400,000 per project

“This may concern R&D focused on relevant medication (including vaccines) and treatment, their semi-finished products, effective pharmaceutical components and materials, medical devices, hospital and medical equipment (including lung ventilation, protective clothes and equipment, and diagnostic tools) and necessary materials, disinfectants, their semi-finished products and chemical substances necessary for their production, as well as tools to collect and process data,” reads a document submitted by the Education Ministry, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Those interested in the support can submit their projects, which will be then assessed by APVV. The agency will subsequently send financial support to the selected projects.

The projects should last no more than 18 months. The support is divided into two years, 2020 and 2021, meaning there will be €4 million available for each year. One project will be entitled for maximum support of €400,000, TASR reported.

28. May 2020 at 13:54  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Coronavirus

