Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

New rules for wearing masks come into force

Chief hygienist announced further exceptions, effective from May 28 noon.

New exceptions on wearing masks come into force on Thursday, May 28, at 12:00.

“Given the favourable development of the epidemiological situation in Slovakia, the Public Health Authority decided to extend the exceptions concerning the covering of the upper respiratory tract,” the authority informed on its website.

-Brides and grooms will not be required to weak masks during wedding ceremonies and wedding receptions.

-Pupils attending entrance exams, exams before a commission, language exams, proficiency tests and examinations at the end of education and training.

-Students taking state language exams.

The exceptions concerning exams were granted due to the character of the educational process, where both verbal and non-verbal communication between teachers and students is important, the Public Health Authority explained.

28. May 2020 at 13:57  | Compiled by Spectator staff

