Afraid of public transport? Try shared bikes, e-scooters or e-mopeds

Bratislava offers diverse alternative transport.

After the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic locked down Bratislavans in their homes, traffic in the city significantly declined. Now, with life in the city gradually returning to normal, people need more to move around the city. Along with their own cars and public transport they can use various means of alternative transport. Apart from white and yellow shared bikes they can jump on green electric scooters or white electric mopeds.

“The shared mobility services expand the possibilities of travel around the city, help relieve transport and thus naturally contribute to improving our life in the city,” said Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo as cited by the TASR newswire.

Shared bikes

“A bike is an ideal means of transport for fast travel in the city,” said Anton Molnár, spokesperson of the Slovnaft oil refinery, which is behind the bikesharing project Slovnaft BAjk. H adds that since the declaration of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March, they have reported a moderately increased interest in their yellow bikes. “As most users have been working under home-office regime, the time of rides over the day has changed.”

Related article

Related article Blog: Bike-sharing: How to discover Bratislava in one day Read more

29. May 2020 at 14:01