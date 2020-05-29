One-fifth of Slovaks do not believe official data on coronavirus testing

Political preferences play a role, the recent poll suggests.

One in five Slovaks do not believe the official data on the number of coronavirus tests and people infected with the coronavirus. Another half believes this information only partially.

This stems from a poll carried out by the Focus agency for the ethics watchdog Transparency International Slovakia (TIS) between May 14 and 21 on 1,011 respondents.

Political preferences important

Political preferences play a key role in trust regarding the development of coronavirus pandemic in Slovakia. About one-half of supporters of the ruling parties have confidence in the official numbers published everyday on the Korona.gov.sk website. On the other hand, only 16 percent of Smer supporters and 13 percent of the supporters of far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) believe it.

At the same time, the media of all political movements and orientations believe the data.

“It implies that high political polarisation can be a serious obstacle when solving relatively non-political topics,” TIS commented on Facebook.

No impact on trust in media

The coronavirus pandemic has not impacted trust in the media. As many as 53 percent of respondents said it has not changed their opinion on traditional or alternative media outlets. Another 28 percent said they have more trust in the work of traditional journalists who work for the Sme, Pravda and Denník N dailies and broadcasters like TV Markíza and RTVS.

On the other hand, 17 percent of respondents said their trust in alternative media like Slobodný Vysielač, Zem a Vek and the Hlavné Správy website increased.

Political preferences play a role here too. The trust of ĽSNS and Smer supporters in traditional media dropped the most, while it increased the most in the case of ruling coalition supporters.

The poll also suggests that 44 percent of respondents trusted traditional media, while 9.5 percent believe in alternative media and one-third of respondents have confidence in both.

As many as 12 percent said they do not trust any media at all.

29. May 2020 at 18:24 | Compiled by Spectator staff