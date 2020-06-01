Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Poll: Pellegrini’s potential party would win over Smer

If elections were held in May, Pellegrini’s party would come second.

Former PM Peter Pellegrini (centre) attends the political debate programme Na telo, broadcast on TV Markíza, on May 31, 2020. Former PM Peter Pellegrini (centre) attends the political debate programme Na telo, broadcast on TV Markíza, on May 31, 2020. (Source: FB Na telo s M. Kovačičom)

The departure of former PM Peter Pellegrini from the strongest opposition party Smer would have a destructive effect on the party that governed Slovakia for over a decade.

Related articleFico or Pellegrini? Former prime ministers fight to lead Smer Read more 

A recent poll, conducted by the Focus poll agency for the private channel TV Markíza, shows Pellegrini’s potential party would obtain 21.4 percent of the vote. This figure is double that of the former PM Robert Fico-led Smer, which obtained 9.6 percent of the vote.

If the parliamentary elections were held in May, Pellegrini’s prospective party would become the second strongest party, pushing Smer down to third place.

Focus approached 1,011 respondents between May 14 and 21, asking them who they would vote for if Fico remained the Smer chair and Pellegrini left the party and established his own political subject.

In late April, Pellegrini expressed an interest in leading Smer for the first time because of the support he felt among party members. He hinted a week later, on May 3, he would leave Smer if he failed to find enough support to be elected as a chair.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

1. Jun 2020 at 13:11  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Peter Pellegrini

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Sleepy Sundays and party clashes continue

Kindergartens and primary schools reopened today while Slovakia’s  questionable state of emergency remains in place.

Robert Fico (in the front) and Peter Pellegrini.

Afraid of public transport? Try shared bikes, e-scooters or e-mopeds

Bratislava offers diverse alternative transport.

Yellow Slovnaft bikes with green Bolt scooters.

What Robert Fico is saying when he refuses to wear a mask

Doesn’t this tell us a lot about who he was all along?

Robert Fico gave a press conference in late May without a mask on his face, which is against the measures.

Why are there so many castles in Slovakia?

The story of Slovakia’s castles with a map, dozens of pictures and a list of top 10 castles.

Romantic Bojnice Castle is one of Slovakia’s favourite tourist destinations.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)