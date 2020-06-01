Sleepy Sundays and party clashes continue

Kindergartens and primary schools reopened today while Slovakia’s questionable state of emergency remains in place.

Former prime ministers clash over party leadership. Measures continue easing, but shops are likely to remain closed on Sundays in the long-term in Slovakia. The youngest schoolchildren have finally returned to classrooms as the coronavirus numbers remain low in Slovakia.

Fico vs. Pellegrini: Smer is about to split

Prime Minister Igor Matovič has had another busy week, starting with Monday’s protest of fitness centre owners and the further easing of measures as of Wednesday. But the men he has been in fierce opposition with since he started in politics have been preoccupied with their own political dealings. Smer chairman Robert Fico and the party’s election leader Peter Pellegrini are currently at odds over the direction of the Smer party.

1. Jun 2020 at 14:24 | Michaela Terenzani