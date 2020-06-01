Items in shopping cart: View
Kuciak murder trial: Kočner loves admiration, prison could change him

Expert on IT spoke about phones of those who executed the murders.

Self-confident, frivolous, daring, latently aggressive, in need of admiration. That is how a forensic psychologist described Marian Kočner, the man who stands accused of having ordered the murder of Ján Kuciak, shot dead alongside his fiancée Martina Kušnírová in their house in western Slovakia in February 2018.

The closely watched Kuciak murder trial continued on June 1. Psychological assessments of Marian Kočner were read and a data expert testified.

The trial started with the hearing of expert Ivan Závodný, forensic medicine specialist. He had already testified, but his testimony was suspended so he could become familiar with the testimony of Miroslav Marček. Závodný said he was not going to change testimony either after reading the Miroslav Marček statement.

The latently aggressive Kočner

1. Jun 2020 at 22:58  | Compiled by Spectator staff

