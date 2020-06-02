Slovak MFA pays a visit to Budapest ahead of Trianon centenary (news digest)

This is your overview of news from June 2, 2o2o.
State of emergency
- The Government Office has announced the final decision on the state of emergency will be made by the central crisis staff at its next meeting, which should take place next week.
- Slovakia reported no new COVID-19 cases on June 1. Read more on the stats.
Big events cancelled
- Most swimming pools will remain closed on Wednesday, June 3, even though they are allowed to open after coronavirus measures were eased up, the Association of Aqua Parks and Swimming Pools said. Read more on the latest relaxed restrictions that will take effect on June 3.
- Following the government’s decision to ban all events of over 1,000 people for the rest of the year, the music festival, GRAPE, will not take place.
- The Defence Ministry announced the International Air Fest, SIAF, held annually at the Sliač airport, will not be held in the summer. Instead, an online event will take place.
Korčok visits Budapest ahead of Trianon centenary
- Trianon must not become a boulder that would prevent Slovaks and Hungarians from looking into the future, said Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) during his first official trip to Budapest on June 2. He met his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó. The centenary of the signing of the Trianon peace treaty is coming up on June 4. (TASR)
Loading
...
Disciplinary senate took all day to deal with Trnka
- The former general prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka faced a disciplinary proceeding on June 2. It concerns several of Trnka’s scandals, in particular a recording of his conversation with mobster Marian Kočner, which was found by police in Kočner’s house.
Enviro news: Crude oil pipeline and the Green Deal
- The Slovak-Austrian crude oil pipeline from Bratislava to Schwechat via Rye Island (Žitný ostrov) will not be constructed. The Economy Ministry's State Secretary Karol Galek (SaS) confirmed. "We are yet to discuss with the Austrians the tracing of the crude oil interconnector. However, the crude oil pipeline will not cross Rye Island," Galek stated.
- Slovak NGOs disapprove of the government’s intention to give up on the ongoing control of climate targets and to not achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.
Business
- The Chair of Deloitte in Slovakia, Vladimír Masár, is retiring from his post. He has served as the chair from 2000. Ivana Lorencovičová will replace Masár. (TASR)
- The Council of the Antimonopoly Office as the appellate body confirmed the Authority's first-instance decision, in which it proved a cartel agreement between 18 entrepreneurs. Their aim was to restrict competition in the market of new Volkswagen passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Slovakia. At the same time, however, the Council changed the Authority's first-instance decision concerning the fine imposed and set it at more than €6.7 million.
Umbrella Street
Nedbalka Gallery in Bratislava has opened its Umbrella Street for the third time in its history. This year’s theme comes from Slovak painter Ľudovít Fulla’s artwork, which was presented at the 1967 EXPO in Montreal.
Also on Spectator.skGood news from Slovakia: First Slovak supercomputer helps fight pandemic Read more Rare oaks in Šúr nature reserve near Bratislava can breathe freely again Read more New attraction near Trnava: the biggest private rosarium Read more
2. Jun 2020 at 23:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff