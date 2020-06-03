Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Napoleonic soldier returns to duty in Bratislava's centre

The statue has been repaired after vandals tore it down two years ago.

The Napoleonic soldier is back on Main Square.The Napoleonic soldier is back on Main Square. (Source: TASR)

The bronze statue of a Napoleonic soldier, a popular photo-op for tourists, is back in Bratislava’s Main Square. It has finally returned after an investigation and repairs lasting two years. The restoration was slowed down by the protracted investigation and in addition as it is a piece of art, the Old Town had to respect the opinions of the inheritors of the copyright of its creator, sculptor Juraj Meliš.

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

“After the investigation was over, sculptor Daniel Janec repaired the sculpture,” Bratislava's Old Town council informed on social networks, adding that a young man has confessed to the vandalism.

The sculpture was re-installed in such a way as to prevent it from tipping over. They also exchanged the wood on the bench for a harder and more resistant material.

Related articleVandals lever out the statue of a Napoleonic soldier in Bratislava’s centre Read more 

The soldier was also subject to repairs in 2013. At that time the statue itself was not damaged, only the bench upon which the soldier is leaning.

Soldier has overlooked the square for more than 20 years

The statue of the Napoleonic soldier was installed in the Main Square, at the very centre of the Old Town, on July 26, 1997 on the occasion of the opening of the revitalised pedestrian zone. It is a reminder of when the Napoleonic army targeted the then Pressburg, today’s Bratislava.

During the same year the sculptures of Čumil and Schöne Náci, also works of Juraj Meliš, were installed in the city centre.

For interesting feature stories about Bratislava and many practical tips for travellers see our Bratislava City Guide.

3. Jun 2020 at 17:58  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

COVID-19 causes restaurant owners to sell their businesses

Hundreds of gastro facilities are being advertised on real estate websites.

A waiter brings a meal to a customer in a Chinese restaurant in Bratislava on May 20, 2020.

Trianon is a trauma for Hungary even a hundred years later

Slovaks and Hungarians look at the events that led up to the Trianon Treaty differently.

Hungarian delegation is leaving the castle Big Trianon after signing the treaty on June 4, 1920.

Some borders start opening ahead of the summer season (news digest)

Matovič and co. visited Czechia. Even foreigners living in Slovakia can travel to Croatia.

PM Matovič, Deputy PM Veronika Remišová and Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok on board the flight to Prague for the official visit to the Czech Republic on June 3.

Iconic pharmacy Salvator in Bratislava is closer to new life

Bratislava city council wants to resurrect pharmacy after becoming exclusive owner.

The Salvator pharmacy has been closed for more than two decades.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)