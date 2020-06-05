Čaputová: We should not go back to the pre-pandemic times

The pandemic has unveiled what is viable and what we can lay our trust in, and what barely survives and requires our utmost attention, President Zuzana Čaputová told MPs and the country on June 5, when she delivered her first-ever state of the republic address to the Parliament.
She went on listing what the country and its politicians and inhabitants have learned in the past few months, and what she believes should be the focus of public policies in the post-pandemic period. She stressed the need for economic measures, health care development, and drew attention to the challenges connected with the most vulnerable members of the society, along with climate change and the support for culture.
“Let’s not return to the state of the society before corona,” the President said towards the beginning of her speech, labelling it the message she wants to get through to the people.
What we learned about ourselves
5. Jun 2020 at 12:57 | Michaela Terenzani