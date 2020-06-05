Čaputová: We should not go back to the pre-pandemic times

The President listed the lessons of the coronavirus pandemic for Slovakia in her first-ever presidential address.

President Zuzana Caputova delivers her first-ever state of the republic address in the Slovak parliament on June 5, 2020. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubco)

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox Thank you for singing up. Shortly an email will be sent to the address you provided to verify your e-mail. Error! Please try to register again later, your e-mail was not registered. Your email is not in a correct format. Sign Up The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories