Jamaicans and Egyptians want to spend a holiday in Banská Štiavnica too

New video promotes historical town in the centre of Slovakia.

(Source: Courtesy of OOCR Región Štiavnica)

Banská Štiavnica is an ideal place to spend a vacation this year, the Regional Organisation of Tourism (OOCR) Štiavnica exclaimed in a special video. To avoid getting lost, be sure to check our travel guide about Slovakia.

In the short video, people from around the world describe the city and its surroundings, where visitors can swim in local lakes, cycle and wander down touristic routes.

The aim of the video is to promote the beautiful town and its many attractions.

“The ideal place for those who plan to take a summer vacation in Slovakia this year,” Ľudo Kaník of the organisation said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. The video was filmed in Jamaica, India, Egypt and far Asia, he added.

The director of the organisation, Igor Kuhn, said that compared to other touristic places in Slovakia, Banska Štiavnica is a very peaceful place. The region is full of great hiking and undemanding cycling routes. It is possible to bath in several lakes and stay in small guest houses or hotels.

To support taking a holiday in the region, many accommodation providers are offering a special discount. Visitors who spend three nights in Banská Štiavnica will get a fourth night for free.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Banská Štiavnica Banská Štiavnica (Source: Courtesy of OOCR Región Štiavnica)

9. Jun 2020 at 13:31  | Compiled by Spectator staff

