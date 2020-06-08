Items in shopping cart: View
The number of opened schools and kindergartens exceeded expectations

The lowest number of re-opened facilities is in Prešov Region.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

A high number of schools and kindergartens opened their gates to children during the first week after the strict anti-coronavirus measures were lifted.

As much as 80.6 percent of kindergartens (or 2,265 facilities) re-opened, welcoming about 70,000 children (50 percent of the total number). At the same time, 90.5 percent of primary schools (or 1,867 facilities) were reopened, with 170,000 first-fifth graders (63 percent of the total number) returning.

“The real numbers exceeded the expected interest that oscillated around 60 percent in the case of kindergartens and 80 percent in the case of primary schools,” the Education Ministry reported, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Numbers lowest in Prešov Region

The highest number of re-opened kindergartens was in Žilina Region (98.5 percent), while it was the lowest in Prešov Region (35.8 percent).

A record number of re-opened primary schools was in Trenčín Region (99.5 percent), followed by Žilina Region and Bratislava Region (98.3 percent each). The lowest number was in Prešov Region (74.8 percent).

Altogether 667 kindergartens and 236 primary schools remained closed, mostly due to a lack of space and personnel capacities, the Education Ministry explained.

Strict measures in place

The Education Ministry re-opened the kindergartens and primary schools for first-fifth graders after 11 weeks of being closed.

However, they need to meet strict measures, which include taking everyone's body temperature, disinfecting hands while entering the building, and keeping distance.

Students are taught in groups with a limited number of children (15 for kindergartens and 20 for primary schools).

8. Jun 2020 at 13:20  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Education

