President makes a wish, prime minister gives gifts

Lifting the coronavirus measures is not a birthday party.

President Zuzana Čaputová said she wishes for the country not to return to pre-corona times. Reopening the borders returns the feeling of normalcy mainly to cross-border regions. Former GP appears in front of the disciplinary senate and denies his recording.

President lists pandemic lessons for Slovakia

8. Jun 2020 at 13:47 | Michaela Terenzani