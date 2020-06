Kotleba playing for time. The trial with controversial cheques may freeze

Chair of far-right ĽSNS has complained about bias. It will be considered by the Supreme Court.

The efforts of Marian Kotleba, chair of the far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS), to delay the trial over controversial cheques worth €1,488 (that represents a well-known neo-Nazi symbol) has become obvious.

Back in March, he complained about a mistake when two words were omitted from the expert opinion. Now he uses an email sent by judge Ružena Sabová to another expert.

9. Jun 2020 at 3:29 | Peter Kováč